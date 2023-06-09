ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings has announced it joined hands with the US-based Northwell Health, to launch a highly advanced Neuroscience Institute in Abu Dhabi.

The Neuroscience Institute will be located at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, and will provide state-of-the-art care for adult and pediatric patients with neurological disorders, including autoimmune brain disorders, epilepsy, Parkinson’s and movement disorders, pediatric neurology, and multiple sclerosis.

The collaboration between Burjeel Holdings and Northwell Health will enable the transfer of knowledge and expertise between the two organisations to deliver the best possible patient care.

World-renowned Neurologist Dr. Souhel Najjar, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Neurology, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, and Executive Director and Senior Vice President of the Northwell Health Neurology Service Line, will head the Institute in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Souhel Najjar commented, “Northwell Health and Burjeel Holdings’ decision to build a neuroscience institute in the UAE demonstrates their synergistic culture of innovation and commitment to bring advanced, innovative, and compassionate neurological care to the UAE and the entire Middle East. On a personal level, I am proud of this relationship as it allows me to bring my Northwell Health family closer to the beloved UAE.”

Burjeel Holdings and Northwell Health formalised the establishment of the ‘Dr. Najjar Neuroscience Institute’ at a ceremony held in New York at the Northwell Health corporate headquarters in Manhattan.

Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO, Northwell Health, said, “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to deliver world-class care to the communities of Abu Dhabi. Dr. Najjar has long been an example of clinical excellence for our health system and we are incredibly proud to see his team’s services offered across the globe.”

John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings, said, “The partnership is another important step in the Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to delivering unmatched healthcare excellence in the region and greatly improving patient outcomes. The collaboration with Northwell Health and Dr. Najjar aligns with the Group’s endeavors to provide complex care and access to the newest treatments and technologies for patients across the region.”

Northwell Health’s Neurology Service Line is a regional and international destination for neurological care, committed to improving patient outcomes and driving innovation. Patients from all over the world can receive premier treatments for a wide spectrum of neurological disorders from renowned experts in the field.

Burjeel Medical City is a 400-bed leading quaternary care facility with cutting-edge medical technology and employing internationally recognised and published physicians. The Neuroscience Institute at the hospital will be supported by state-of-the-art medical technology and an international team of experts certified by top global medical boards.