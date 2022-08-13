UAE - Australia-based healthcare solutions provider has opened its first of six primary healthcare centres in Abu Dhabi.

Aspen Medical launched a community Primary Healthcare Centre in Al Wathba following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to cover nine areas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Hind Al Zaabi, executive director, healthcare facilities sector at DoH, said the department aims to ensure access to quality healthcare services to all residents in the emirate.

“Residential Primary Healthcare Centres are essential lifelines that provide a vital link between specialist healthcare providers and remote communities, providing a range of preventative screening services and managing both chronic and acute health care for their populations. We trust that Aspen Medical’s new community healthcare centres will play an increasingly important role in the ongoing modernisation of the UAE’s healthcare system,” she noted.

The new community centre seeks to serve residents in the Al Wathba region and the surrounding areas. Services include general practice and family medicine, obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics and dentistry.

Aspen Medical has launched an initial network of six healthcare centres to serve residents across nine areas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Shakhbout City, Umm Ghaffa, Al Dhahra, Al Maleeh and Al Salamat.

The DoH has been working closely with healthcare providers in the emirate to implement its primary care model that makes primary healthcare services more accessible to all patients.

“Primary care puts patients at the forefront of the healthcare system by ensuring that they have a longer-term and more accessible relationship with their family doctors, with a focus on preventing illness, and serves as a single and streamlined point of contact for all the local residents’ healthcare needs. Over the past years, significant investment has helped Abu Dhabi establish a world-class healthcare industry with advanced medical care and research facilities serving residents and enhancing patient access to quality healthcare,” Al Zaabi said.

Glenn Keys, founder and executive chairman of Aspen Medical, said: “We create comfortable and welcoming environments; ones that we would happily trust to treat our own families. We believe in being recognised for outstanding work, and we remain committed to our ethos of going the extra mile. These pillars will be the backbone of our new Primary Healthcare Centre and all our future ones across Abu Dhabi.”

Bruce Armstrong, visiting group CEO at Aspen Medical, said: “We believe in the mantra of the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, who grew up in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and believed in providing accessible healthcare for all.”

The new primary healthcare network symbolises Aspen Medical’s contribution to the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 of creating a world-class healthcare system for all residents.

Vincent Shields, regional general manager in the UAE and Mena region at Aspen Medical, said: “We believe that long-term relationships between patients and families are vital. At our Primary Healthcare Centre in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, and at all our upcoming healthcare centres, we will use accessible, empathetic and community-driven healthcare to earn the trust of the community, to provide exceptional care and deliver exceptional patient satisfaction. Our aim is to become part of the social fabric of the communities and families we serve.”

