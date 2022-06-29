Saudi Arabia - AlMoosa Medical Group, announced on 16/06/2022, the signing of a 10 years Neutral Host agreement partnership with Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company (ACES).



The agreement aims to provide AlMoosa Rehabilitation and Long-term Care Hospital in Al-Ahsa, state of the art Mobile Infrastructure and In-Building Mobile solution. Thus, creating an intelligent and modern mobile network complementing hospital’s futuristic design and nature centric architecture for all users for a period of 10 years.



The agreement was signed by ACES General Manager, Mr. Sultan Al Mashouq and



Almoosa Medical Group’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Malek.The signing took place at AlMoosa Specialist Hospital in Al-Ahsa on Thursday, 16th June.



Mr. Sultan Al Mashouq (GM), confirmed that the agreement stipulates that the company will equip the infrastructure of the project to cover it with the latest modern and intelligent technologies to upgrade mobile services, secure better coverage and improve the user mobile experience.



Mr. Malek Almoosa (CEO) expressed his pride in partnering with ACES, which aims to equip and develop mobile infrastructure with the latest means of wireless communications. Mr. Almoosa stressed that this new facility’s infrastructure has been designed to the highest level of international medical and architectural design standards and ACES to provide the state of art mobile infrastructure.



Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems (ACES) is a CITC Licensed and one of the leading International Digital Neutral Host Company in the Kingdom and the Middle East in implementing ICT infrastructure of mega projects. Several important projects have already been implemented, most notably the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Makkah (The Third Saudi Expansion Project), the Riyadh Metro Public Transport Project and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, MASAR, International projects like BIAL, SDB and many more.

AlMoosa Medical Group in collaboration with HDR architecture Unveils the New VR- designed Oasis of Rehabilitation and Long-term Care in Al-Ahsa. At over 60,000- square-meters, the new facility, planned to achieve LEED gold, was designed within the virtual environment and will bring modern architecture and best-in-class medical care to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

