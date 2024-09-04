RAMALLAH-- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that about 160,000 children received the first dose of polio vaccine in the Central Governorate in the Gaza Strip on Sunday and Monday.

In a press statement, the ministry said that its teams are working in cooperation with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to vaccinate children in fixed and mobile centers affiliated with the Ministry and UNRWA, amidst a great turnout from the families.

It indicated that vaccination will continue in the Central Governorate until Wednesday, and will begin on Thursday morning in Khan Yunis and neighboring areas for four days, and will begin in Gaza and the North on September ninth, for four days. (end) nq.bb

