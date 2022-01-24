DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today officially opened the Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022, the largest gathering of healthcare and laboratory companies, technology and products in the MENA region.

Held under the themes of ‘United by business, driving the industry forward’ and ‘Connect with innovation that’s changing the face of diagnostics’, the in-person events are expected to welcome more than 60,000 attendees during the four-day healthcare and laboratory showcases, which run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24th – 27th January.

More than 3,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries are showcasing the latest innovations and technologies, complementing over 550 regional and international speakers as well as 21 Continuous Medical Education (CME) conferences, that will be delivering keynote speeches, scientific lectures and industry briefings.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed highlighted the importance of hosting the event, especially as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai’s ability to provide a safe venue for international events ensures industry leaders and professionals can meet to find solutions to the biggest health challenges facing humanity, His Highness noted.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the commitment of global participants in the healthcare sector to meet in emirate to discuss the latest developments in the industry as well as exchange knowledge and insights.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also commended the UAE and Dubai’s healthcare sector for its remarkable level of readiness and capabilities. The country’s robust infrastructure combined with its highly-qualified medical personnel has helped it effectively combat the global pandemic over the last two years, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the venue accompanied by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); and Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

During his tour, Sheikh Hamdan visited the DHA’s stand, where he was briefed on the Authority’s services and smart apps, such as the ‘Dubai Heart Safe City Project’, ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ and’ NABIDH project’. His Highness was also briefed on a number of medical and pharmaceutical products that bear the label ‘Made in Dubai’.

His Highness also visited the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention stand, where he was briefed about the Ministry’s digital services, as well as its innovative products and initiatives.

Another stop during His Highness’s tour was the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health stand, during which he learnt about its latest healthcare projects, including the ‘Medical Education Hub’, ‘Disease Registries’, ‘COVID-19 Epidemiological Forecasting Model’, ‘Government Health Platform’, ‘Digital Birth Certificate’, ‘AI-enabled Pandemic Manual’, ‘Vaccine Effectiveness Dashboard’, ‘Long COVID-19 Dashboard’, and ‘Virtual Care Platform’.

His Highness also visited the stands of Siemens, Elektra, Philips, United Imagine, Medtronic and General Motors.

Commenting on the opening, Solenne Singer, Group Director for Informa Markets, said, "The next four days are an opportunity to celebrate the healthcare and laboratory industries while also providing a stage to showcase thousands of products to a global audience all under one roof. A vital attribute of both exhibitions is the platform for peer-to-peer networking while fostering knowledge through insights and expert analysis as part of the CME conferences.

"Last year, Arab Health and Medlab Middle East focused on recovery; this year, while we are mindful of the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we also recognise the role we have in supporting the healthcare and laboratory sectors in the region and globally to realign and drive the industry forward." A virtual showcase of Arab Health and Medlab Middle East will continue until 22 July.

