Speaking during the International Energy Forum in Riyadh, OPEC’s Director of the Research Division, Ayed Qahtani, predicted a global energy demand rise of at least 28 percent by 2045.

"Indeed this will require the use of all forms of energy to support the post-pandemic recovery, energy transition, and address the long-term energy needs," said Qahtani.

Qahtani also forecast the global economy to grow by 4.2 percent in 2022.

He admitted the uncertainty of this figure is due to the Covid pandemic, which he said has badly affected the petroleum industry.

Qahtani claimed the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, and now there is a lack of investment, particularly in the oil sector.