BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany is ready to discusshalting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should Russia attack Ukraine,Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, responding to increasingdomestic and international pressure amid a Russian militarybuild-up on Ukraine's borders.

"It is clear that there will be a high price to pay and thateverything will have to be discussed should there be a militaryintervention in Ukraine," Scholz told reporters, responding to aquestion on Nord Stream 2 after meeting NATO Secretary-GeneralJens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said he had invited NATO allies and Russia to aseries of meetings at the NATO-Russia Council to discuss ways toimprove the security situation, after a first round of talks washeld last week in Brussels.

