Deputy CEO of the Food Export Council (FEC), Tamim El-Dawi, said the council seeks to raise the sector's exports by 20% in 2023 to register $5 billion, compared to the targeted $4.10 billion by the end of 2022, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

In 2021, the sector’s exports surged to $4.10 billion from $3.50 billion in 2020.

So far, the council includes some 450 companies representing 90% nearly of the total food industries exports, El-Dawi stated, adding that the council is keen to increase the number of exporting firms taking into account compliance with top quality standards and international terms and conditions.

It is worth noting that during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the food industry exports amounted to $3.10 billion, compared with $3.09 billion during the same period in 2021.

