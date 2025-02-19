Egypt - XPay, a leading fintech startup, has entered a strategic partnership with Huawei Cloud Services to enhance digital payment solutions for businesses across Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The collaboration aims to strengthen XPay’s role in Egypt’s digital payment sector by using Huawei’s advanced cloud technology.

“Our recent performance demonstrates the trust businesses place in our solutions and scalability,” Mohamed Abdelmotteleb, Founder and Managing Partner of XPay, said.

“We witnessed a surge in merchants’ number by 75%, resulting in achieving a significant growth in Total Payment Volume (TPV), amounting to 250%, which reflects a remarkable 340% increase in transaction volume, processed with an 83% success rate,” Abdelmotteleb added.

XPay is committed to promoting financial inclusion, which it considers a basic human right. It provides a wide range of payment options, including Apple Pay, credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and integrations with popular local payment services like Fawry, Aman, and Valu.

The company operates under full regulatory approval, with licenses from Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE). It also cooperates with Crédit Agricole as a strategic partner.

