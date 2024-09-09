ABU DHABI – Network Internationa has announced a strategic partnership with ruya, the UAE’s digital-first Islamic community bank, to transform Islamic banking with digital payment technology.

The partnership will enable ruya to offer customers a smooth and secure digital banking experience by seamlessly integrating advanced digital technology with Islamic banking principles.

Leveraging Network’s cutting-edge payment solutions, ruya will introduce features including instant transaction processing, customised user interactions, and a comprehensive suite of digital services.

Network will drive a digital-first approach in providing services, significantly enhancing transaction speed, convenience, and the overall customer experience. Additionally, Network will offer value-added services such as tokenisation, card control and fraud solutions while supporting ruya’s Shariah-compliant services and their ethical and Islamic banking practices.

Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya, said, “We are confident this collaboration with Network International will further enhance our ability to provide secure digital-first banking products and exemplary customer service to support individuals, businesses and communities around the UAE.”

Navneet Dave, Managing Director & Co-Head of Processing – Middle East at Network International, stated, “We are committed to support ruya’s growth strategy with our cutting-edge technology and expand the bank’s footprint in the country.”

The partnership is set to enhance Shariah-compliant banking standards and foster greater innovation and financial inclusion within the UAE’s growing digital economy.