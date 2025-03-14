UAE – Mastercard’s Small Business Credit Analytics (SBCA) will be integrated into CredibleX’s embedded financing journey where this innovative partnership offers the first utilisation of this product in the region, according to a press release.

CredibleX, which was founded in Abu Dhabi, will have enhanced data-driven insights based on anonymised and aggregated transaction data. It will empower SMEs by enhancing and simplifying their access to financing.

Small Business Credit Analytics, developed by Mastercard, provides lenders with robust, data-driven insights, with the consent of the business, to help assess the financial performance and retail sales of small businesses.

The impact of this partnership extends beyond improved credit access, as it drives financial inclusion for SMEs across the UAE.

Selin Bahadirli, EVP, Services, EEMEA at Mastercard, said: “This partnership with CredibleX underscores Mastercard’s commitment to supporting the SME ecosystem in the UAE.”

Bahadirli noted: “SBCA is a game-changer, offering unparalleled insights into small business performance. Together, we aim to empower SMEs with better credit access, improved loan terms, and enhanced opportunities for growth.”

Meanwhile, the Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CredibleX, Hassan Reda, said: “This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of enabling financial inclusion and innovation.”

Reda concluded: “By combining CredibleX’s expertise in lending with Mastercard’s advanced analytics, we are setting a new benchmark for data driven SME financing in the region.”

Source: Mubasher

