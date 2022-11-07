ToYou, Saudi Arabia’s largest mobility-as-a-service provider on a single-click platform has entered into a partnership with M2P Fintech, Asia’s largest API infrastructure company.

The partnership, which was established through the signing of a memorandum of understanding during the Seamless KSA event, aims to provide end-to-end payment solutions to customers and businesses in Saudi Arabia.

ToYou’s platform will be powered by the infrastructure and technology layer of M2P Fintech, enabling smooth payments for its users and providing a seamless checkout experience for the App's products and services.

Multiple services

ToYou is a SuperApp that aggregates multiple services and adds a new dimension to logistics in Saudi Arabia. Through a single app, ToYou enables consumers to find, purchase, and have anything delivered, from groceries and restaurant deliveries to passenger transportation and courier services. ToYou's rapid expansion mirrors Saudi Arabia's growing appetite for digital services, including new payment methods.

In a country where 98% of the population has internet access, digital payments in Saudi Arabia are on the rise, with digital transactions expected to reach $42.3 billion this year and $78.4 billion by 2027. Regarding e-commerce, the numbers are similarly convincing. The Saudi domestic online market is anticipated to double to $2 billion by 2025.

Speaking on the partnership Vaanathi Mohanakrishnan, Business Head of M2P Fintech, Mena said: “We are seeing a renewed focus on how businesses are leveraging technology to enable differentiated customer experiences that make the process of transacting on such platforms a lot more convenient. In line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 of increased inclusion and digital payment infrastructure leading to a cashless society, M2P is very pleased to be partnering with ToYou for extending digital payment options for ToYou’s customers.”

Expansion

Eng Ziyad bin Ali Al-Ajlan, CCO, ToYou, said: "Driven by our determination to provide the best logistics services in the kingdom for delivering orders, the "ToYou" App was able to expand and reach more than 56 cities in record time."

The next step is to expand regionally across several countries. Whereas logistics services are a critical factor for economic growth and competitiveness, we, in turn, are committed to the quality and global standards of the services, which are worthy of the Saudi Vision 2030 and its trend to advance in this field and become a global logistics platform.

