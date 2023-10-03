Bahrain - The Family Office, the leading wealth manager in the GCC, has officially inaugurated its new Fintech Lab at its headquarters in Bahrain, where it will unveil state-of-the-art digital products and services, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in wealth management.

The inauguration coincided with the visit of the company’s board of directors on October 2.

The Fintech Lab is a dedicated space where experts, emerging talents, and visionaries collaborate to develop and implement groundbreaking solutions.

Through a combination of data-driven insights, advanced technologies, and user-centric design, The Family Office is set to revolutionise wealth management services, said a statement.

The lab will catalyze the creation of cutting-edge digital products that empower investors to make informed financial decisions with ease and convenience. It will serve as a hub for collaboration with industry-leading experts, harnessing the full potential of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning.

The lab was inaugurated in the presence of Rasheed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

"We have consistently pushed the limits of excellence in wealth management," said Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO at The Family Office.

"The new Fintech Lab is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide investors with innovative solutions and advance their overall financial journey."

