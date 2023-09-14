Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed “Intelligent Solutions” to provide finance aggregation services, and with this license, there will be two authorized companies providing finance aggregation services in Saudi Arabia.



The decision reflects SAMA’s endeavor to support the finance sector, increase efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.



SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's official website.