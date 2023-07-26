Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed "Fas Finance Company" to provide consumer microfinance solutions through financial technology. With Fas, five authorised companies are now offering consumer microfinance solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



This decision reflects SAMA's endeavour to support the finance sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative financial solutions for financial inclusion in the Kingdom.



SAMA emphasises the importance of dealing exclusively with authorised financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's official website.