Riyadh: Riyadh is set to host the first edition of 24 Fintech conferences specializing in the financial technology sector at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from September 3 to 5.



The Financial Sector Development Program, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the Capital Market Authority, and the Insurance Authority will host the event, which will be jointly organized by Fintech Saudi and Tahaluf.



The inaugural edition of the conference provides a platform for senior government officials, global leaders, and international companies in the financial sector to address key topics impacting the fintech transformation journey in Saudi Arabia.



24 Fintech 2024 aims to solidify the Kingdom's leading position in the financial sector, given its growing reliance on financial technologies.



It will host a select group of speakers, pioneers, and experts in the financial sector to discuss the latest trends and innovations in financial technologies.



Nezar Alhaidar, CEO of Fintech Saudi, highlighted that the conference represents a pivotal event aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position in being at the forefront of global discussions in financial services. Alhaidar added that the conference also constitutes a significant step in the development of the fintech sector, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision to become a global hub for financial technologies.



24 Fintech 2024 aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing the pivotal role of the sector in achieving economic transformation. The conference attracts prominent supporters of the Vision's goals within this sector.