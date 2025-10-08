Billionaire Nikolay Storonsky, the CEO and co-founder of financial technology business Revolut, has changed his residence from the UK to the United Arab Emirates, according to filings in Britain's corporate registry.

Storonsky, who was born in Russia, changed his residence status in October 2024, a Companies House filing published on Tuesday shows.

A spokesperson for Revolut declined to comment. The filing did not give a reason for the move.

Revolut was valued last month at $75 billion. Storonsky, who co-founded Revolut in 2015, owns more than 25% of the company, directly or indirectly, according to the company's latest annual report.

London-based Revolut is Europe's most valuable fintech company, having expanded aggressively in recent years as it seeks to take on traditional banks and trading platforms. Last month, while unveiling a new London headquarters, it announced it had more than 65 million customers and said it planned to enter 30 new markets by the end of the decade.

