Qatar - Ooredoo Fintech will join leading global payments systems and digital wallets in enabling nearly 2bn users globally to seamlessly send money, shop online, in-store, and with AI agents across borders. Benefits will include access to shop at millions more businesses, online, in-store, and with AI agents; pay international businesses using their domestic payment system or wallet of choice and local currency; and seamless money transfers to users across borders.



For consumers, PayPal World can enable Ooredoo wallet users access to millions of merchants globally and the ability to send funds abroad with unprecedented ease, reducing the usual friction and roadblocks associated with international payments.



PayPal World will connect millions of businesses to nearly 2bn consumers worldwide. Businesses will benefit from expanded reach into new markets and nearly 2bn users; increased payment options and sales – online, in-store, and with AI agents; and businesses automatically accept new digital payment options at checkout when more partners join the platform, with no additional development work required.



Ooredoo Fintech CEO Mirko Giacco said: “We have empowered the masses with digital finance in Qatar and taken this successful model to Oman and the Maldives. With additional markets over time to widen access to modern, cost-effective financial solutions, this partnership with PayPal fits perfectly with our mission to empower consumers and merchants with global financial access through their local wallet.”



PayPal president and CEO Alex Chriss said: “PayPal World is a first-of-its-kind payments ecosystem that will bring together many of the world’s largest payment systems and digital wallets on a single platform. It is a testament to the passion our partners share for an inclusive, global digital economy and has the potential to revolutionise cross-border commerce.



“The challenge of moving money across borders is incredibly complex, and yet this platform will make it so simple for nearly two billion consumers and businesses. We believe PayPal World has the potential to be a real game changer over time."



The partnership provides individuals and small businesses with a more reliable, affordable way to access global commerce. It also reinforces Ooredoo Fintech’s leadership as one of the region’s leading providers of digital financial services, expanding wallet use cases beyond what any other provider currently offers.



By combining Ooredoo Fintech’s market leadership in digital services with PayPal’s global network and trusted infrastructure, the collaboration lays the foundation for a more connected and inclusive digital financial ecosystem in Qatar and other countries in which it operates, one that enables fast, more flexible, and more practical digital payments for everyone.

