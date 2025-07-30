Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has granted Express Sandbox entry approval to Paywise LLC (Dibsy), which offers Open Banking-powered payment initiation services.

This move aligns with Qatar's Third Financial Sector Strategy and its broader FinTech strategy, underscoring the QCB's commitment to developing and regulating the nation's burgeoning FinTech ecosystem.

The approval highlights the QCB's dedication to fostering the financial sector and advancing key objectives outlined in the Third Financial Sector Strategy.

It's important to note that while this grants Paywise LLC (Dibsy) the status of an Authorized FinTech Express Sandbox Participant for regulatory activities, it does not equate to full-scale licensing approval.

