Cairo - Mubasher: OPay, a Nigerian fintech company, has obtained preliminary approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to issue prepaid cards.

The company will offer prepaid cards through its mobile application in cooperation with Masria Digital Payments Company (MDP), according to a press release on Thursday.

OPay seeks to provide all digital payment solutions in the local market and ensure financial inclusion by issuing prepaid cards, which enable customers to deposit money, withdraw cash, and purchase items without the need to open a bank account.

