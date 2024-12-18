UAE – UAE-based Web3 banking startup Klickl has closed a $25 million Series A funding round at a valuation of $125 million, according to a press release.

Klickl will use the funding to accelerate growth and expand its Web3 banking services, focusing on emerging markets across MENA and beyond.

Web3Port Foundation and Aptos Labs co-led the fundraising transaction, which was joined by Summer Ventures, Heritage Horizon Capital, V2 Capital, Alpha Square Group, Heng Feng Group, Trend Investment, and Bond Group.

The platform also launched Klickl Labs in collaboration with Summer Ventures and Klickl Foundation during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

Klickl Labs will spearhead strategic joint ventures (JVc) leveraging its Web3 banking services, virtual asset servicing, and crypto payments/brokerage platform to foster digital payment infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Klickl Foundation will channel investments into the Klickl Web3 ecosystem, setting new benchmarks for the PayFi industry.

Michael Zhao, Founder and CEO of Klickl, highlighted that ADGM positioned Klickl “as the region’s first fully licensed Web3 banking service, offering crypto custody and brokerage solutions.”

Bobby Zhou, Chairman of Web3Port UAE, commented: “In 2024, Web3Port has partnered with RPG Holdings in Abu Dhabi and 19 leading VC firms to establish a stronger Web3 presence in the UAE.”

“Together with local government and regulators, we aim to foster rapid innovation and community growth in the Web3 ecosystem,” Zhou added.

