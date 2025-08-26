UAE - Dubai-based proptech Holo has secured a $22 million Series A led by Saudi Arabia’s Impact46, according to a press release.

The fundraising transaction witnessed the participation of Mubadala, Rua Growth Fund, anb seed, and MoreThan Capital, alongside returning investors Salica Oryx Fund, and Dubai Future District Fund.

Holo will use the new capital to accelerate its expansion in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC, scale its product and engineering teams, and foster partnerships to meet the region’s rising demand for digital homeownership services.

The investment, which marks one of the largest Series A rounds in the GCC region during 2025, comes as the UAE residential property market is projected to grow from $143 billion in 2025 to $217 billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s market is expected to expand from $203 billion to $310 billion over the same period, backed by national housing initiatives and smart city projects.

With backing from prominent regional investors, Holo aims to cement its position as a leading fintech and proptech player in the Middle East, simplifying and digitizing access to homeownership.

Michael Hunter and Arran Summerhill, Co-Founders of Holo, stated: “Our profitability in the UAE has given us the strength and confidence to invest ambitiously in high-growth markets like Saudi Arabia. The momentum around homeownership and digital transformation is only accelerating as the Kingdom inches closer to achieving Vision 2030.”

“The vision is regional, and with backing from world-class investors, we’re in a prime position to keep raising the bar for how home-buying should work, faster, smarter, and built around the customer,” they added.

The co-founders concluded: “With a mindset around technology being the engine behind everything we do, this has been the driving force behind our vision as we’ve remained focused on building a platform that eliminates the stress, confusion and guesswork of home-buying.”

Basmah Al Sinaidi, Managing Partner at Impact46, commented: “Holo is bringing much-needed clarity to a process that’s long been opaque. By streamlining access to lenders and giving users full control of their home financing journey, they’re reshaping how people buy homes across the region.”

“Their expansion into Saudi Arabia reflects a bigger shift in consumer expectations — and the rising demand for seamless, tech-driven ownership experiences,” Al Sinaidi mentioned.

In May 2024, Holo completed an oversubscribed pre-Series A funding round, led by Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), the UK’s Oryx Fund, and Aditum Investment Management.

