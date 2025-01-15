RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has partnered with Google to introduce Google Pay in Saudi Arabia during 2025 via the national payment system mada.

Google Pay will offer users a secure and seamless way to make purchases in stores, on apps, and online.

It will also allow users to conveniently add and manage their cards through Google Wallet, ensuring enhanced convenience and safety.

This strategic agreement aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's goals to enhance the Kingdom's digital payments ecosystem. It underscores SAMA’s commitment to creating a robust digital payments infrastructure and transitioning toward a less cash-dependent society by implementing advanced, globally recognized payment solutions.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to address market needs and strengthen Saudi Arabia's leadership as a global pioneer in FinTech.

