Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has approved for fintech platform Lucky to launch the Lucky One card in the collaboration with Mashreq Bank, Meeza, and Masria Digital Payments (MDP).

The partnership complies with the CBE’s strategy to achieve financial inclusion and support cashless economy, according to a recent press release.

The card will provide new money services, including mobile bill payments, withdrawal, and deposits.

It is worth noting that the cooperation protocol was signed on 25 April this year.

Amr El-Bahey, CEO of Mashreq Bank – Egypt, stated: “This partnership enables us to expand our product proposition and enhance our customer experience, in addition to facilitating collaboration between Mashreq Bank - Egypt and FinTechs with the aim of supporting financial inclusion in Egypt.”

Last November, Lucky Egypt teamed up with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Visa to launch FAB - Lucky Visa Platinum Credit Card.

