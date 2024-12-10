ABU DHABI - Finstreet Limited, an IHC Group company through Rorix Holdings, has officially launched its subsidiaries that operate a first-of-its-kind international securities market infrastructure at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW).

The launch follows the receipt of necessary licences from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, and also includes welcoming institutional investors to register from today to access this regulated market for securities.

Through its regulated subsidiaries—Finstreet Global Markets Ltd, Finstreet Capital Ltd, and Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Ltd—Finstreet offers a comprehensive suite of services, including a Multi-Lateral Trading Facility (MTF), Central Securities Depository (CSD), Digital Settlement Facility (DSF), and Private Financing Platform (PFP).

Unveiled during a bell-ringing ceremony at ADFW, these solutions seamlessly bridge primary and secondary markets, enabling access to private digital securities. The new market empowers private company shareholders with liquidity options while also facilitating direct market trading, unlocking alternative investment opportunities tailored for professional investors.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, remarked, "Finstreet's launch at Abu Dhabi Finance Week highlights ADGM's commitment to fostering innovation and establishing Abu Dhabi as a hub for digital transformation in financial services. This initiative reflects our mission to attract global talent and investments, driving the evolution of global capital markets."

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, stated, "Finstreet's launch aligns with our goal of driving economic diversification within Abu Dhabi and contributes to the Emirate's progression towards achieving its Economic Vision 2030 goals. This infrastructure strengthens Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in financial services while empowering issuers and investors with new opportunities."

Sunidhi Pasan, Founder and CEO of Finstreet, stated, "First-time investors and issuers can come to a truly global and fully regulated securities infrastructure that will bridge the gap between public and private markets.

Launching at Abu Dhabi Finance Week underscores Finstreet's alignment with Abu Dhabi's vision for financial market leadership. With our 360-degree, end-to-end infrastructure, Finstreet bridges markets for securities, delivering unmatched access, liquidity, and opportunities across the asset spectrum."