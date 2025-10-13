Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), a unit of the ADX-listed FAB, teamed up with noon payments, a subsidiary of noon, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to enhance digital payment services and provide a seamless, integrated experience for e-commerce.

It reflects the vital cooperation between banks and fintech to deliver advanced digital payment solutions.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) approved noon payments as a payment service provider (PSP).

Mariam El Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, stated: "Our partnership with noon payments reflects our commitment to supporting prominent fintech players specializing in e-commerce across the Middle East and North Africa.”

“It also reaffirms the bank's leading position as a key player in the regional banking sector. This step represents a strategic step to develop a robust digital payments solution that supports the accelerating growth of e-commerce in Egypt,” El Samny mentioned.

On his part, Shmais Fakhry, Head of Innovation & Acquiring Business at FABMISR, highlighted: " Our goal is to provide integrated, powerful solutions that enable customers to access products and services and complete payments seamlessly. Moreover, we aim to introduce additional payment acceptance products soon to further boost the growth of the payment acceptance business."

Mosam Gadia, Senior Vice President of noon payments, said: "We are committed to giving merchants and customers flexible, innovative solutions that support their needs and keep pace with the country's fast-growing e-commerce landscape."

Mostafa Maher, Country Manager of noon payments, noted: "Egypt is one of our key markets, with strong reach and a large customer base. This partnership is a step toward empowering local merchants and building a digital infrastructure that drives an inclusive digital economy."

This collaboration strengthens the future of innovative digital payments and secures new growth opportunities for local businesses and merchants. It supports the CBE’s vision toward a less cash-reliant society and the national financial inclusion agenda.

Last May, FABMISR opened four new branches across Egypt as part of its expansion strategy, bringing its total number of branches across Egypt to 72.

