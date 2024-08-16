Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) expects to begin operations in Saudi Arabia before the end of the year, Founder and CEO Ashraf Sabry told Asharq Business.

It is worth mentioning that Fawry reported a 122.14% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first half (H1) of 2024, recording EGP 628.771 million.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.

