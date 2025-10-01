DUBAI – The Department of Finance -Government of Dubai has launched a major public awareness and promotional campaign to support the implementation of the Dubai Cashless Strategy.

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with government entities, leading local and international fintech companies, and private sector partners.

The strategy aims to increase the proportion of financial transactions conducted digitally across government and private sectors to 90% by the end of 2026, and is expected to boost economic growth by contributing more than AED 8 billion annually.