CrediMax, a leading payment solutions provider in Bahrain, said it has become the first in the kingdom to introduce Visa Commercial Pay, virtual corporate card platform, a next-generation digital solution designed to transform how businesses manage expenses, enhance security, and gain full financial visibility.

Visa Commercial Pay is ideal for businesses of all sizes - from startups managing tight budgets to large enterprises controlling hundreds of employee cards, said CrediMax in a statement.

With instant virtual card issuance, real-time tracking, and robust security, it streamlines operations, cuts costs, and drives transparency - making corporate finance simpler, smarter, and strategic.

CrediMax CEO Ahmed A. Seyadi said: "We are redefining corporate payments for the digital era. Businesses today need flexibility, control, and security - all delivered in real time. Visa Commercial Pay provides a smarter way to manage corporate spend, empowering finance teams to operate efficiently while giving employees a seamless payment experience."

"By being first to launch this solution in Bahrain, CrediMax is helping businesses embrace global Fintech trends and gain a competitive advantage," he stated.

Ahmed ElKaffass, Visa’s Country Manager for Bahrain, said: "Visa is committed to supporting Bahrain's digital transformation, and our partnership with CrediMax is a perfect example of that commitment in action."

"Visa Commercial Pay directly helps local businesses operate more efficiently and securely, which is essential for driving growth across the wider economy. By enabling seamless B2B payments, we are helping to build a stronger, more resilient digital ecosystem for the Kingdom," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).