Bahrain will hold the second edition of Fintech Forward, a part of Transformation Agenda series 2024, that will convene global fintech experts and financial institutions, governments, and regulators from October 2-3 at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Organised by Economist Impact, hosted by Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), delegates at the event will address trending issues such as generative AI, blockchain technologies, cybercrime, open banking, evolving consumer behaviour, the impact of new regulations, as well as best practices in prioritising sustainable financial initiatives.

The event will feature a series of panel discussions that will deliberate on the evolving advancements and imminent challenges facing the global financial services industry.

Fintech Forward will serve as a platform for both strategic collaboration and networking with leading players across the region and beyond.

As a singular financial regulator, the CBB has consistently enhanced the competitiveness of Bahrain’s financial services sector, supporting the national transition to a digital economy by pioneering new regulatory frameworks and legislation, all while introducing innovative platforms in the likes of the Regulatory Sandbox.

Year after year, Bahrain EDB has continued to attract investments into focused sectors in line with national priorities, fostering ongoing discussions with the private and public sectors to create a business-friendly environment backed by progressive legislation.

Further driven by a thriving financial services ecosystem that comprises a balanced portfolio of leading international conventional banking institutions alongside new financial players, including crypto asset service providers, digital payment providers, and highly-specialised firms; Bahrain has earned a reputation as a leading hub of fintech in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Following the successful inaugural event last year, which secured attendees from across the world, Fintech Forward has cemented itself as a platform for innovative leaders to share experiences, collaborate on learnings, and connect with their peers.

Showcasing Bahrain’s phenomenal progress in digital transformation, expanding its fintech space, and success in developing a highly skilled talent pool to further fuel the growth of a booming industry, this year’s flagship event is expected to be yet another resounding achievement, a statement said.

