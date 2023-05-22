Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) announced on Monday that it has entered into an agreement with the government of Uzbekistan to undertake the development of a 1.5-gigawatt (GW) greenfield combined cycle power plant.

The utility, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), will assume responsibility for the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the power plant.

The facility will be located adjacent to the Talimarjan power complex, where TAQA is currently involved in the privatisation of two gas-fired power plants.

A TAQA statement said the project is part of a broader collaboration with the Uzbekistan government encompassing investment opportunities valued at over $3 billion in existing and greenfield gas-fired power plants with combined capacity exceeding 3GW, along with transmission and distribution infrastructure.

At the same signing ceremony, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, a joint venture owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy (MoE) and the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade (MIIT) to develop over 2 GW of solar and wind projects and 500 megawatt-hours of battery energy storage at multiple sites across the country.

(Writing by Anoop Menon, editing by Seban Scaria)

