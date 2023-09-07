India’s Telangana government and UAE-based district cooling giant, Tabreed, have signed an agreement to develop cooling infrastructure in industrial parks, including the proposed Hyderabad Pharma City.



Tabreed, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, will develop 125,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT) of district cooling plants and networks with up to $200 million investment in Telangana, The Hindu newspaper reported.



The entities will also explore district cooling infrastructure in existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad and other mixed-use development areas.

These locations will offer the potential to reduce over 200 MW of peak electricity demand, resulting in an annual CO2 reduction of 18 metric tonnes over 30 years.

In May, Tabreed achieved its first district cooling transaction in India through a strategic alliance with TATA Realty and Infrastructure Limited (TRIL). The deal includes an investment of AED 44.34 million in TATA Realty’s Intellion Park special economic zone (SEZ) development in Gurugram, northern India.

