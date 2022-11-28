ABU DHABI - The Board of Management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has recently approved FANR’s Operational Plan for the period 2023 until 2026, where it covers its future blueprint in regulating the nuclear and radiological sectors in the UAE.

FANR plans to implement a number of strategic projects and initiatives that focus on carrying out the oversight activities related to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, research and development, regulatory framework and boosting national and international cooperation amongst other projects.

Members of the Board also received updates on the four units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, where units 1 and 2 are operating and delivering electricity 24/7 and unit 3 is undergoing a series of tests in preparing for commercial operation. The Board lauded FANR’s regular oversight and inspection to ensure the nuclear power plant adhere to regulatory requirements.

The Board of Management was briefed about FANR’s plan to implement a number of research and development activities in cooperation with national and international stakeholders.

The research and development activities will focus on capacity building of UAE nationals and directly supporting the safety regulation of operation of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, establishing a robust infrastructure for decommissioning, radioactive waste management, the management of spent nuclear fuel and environmental protection.