Dana Gas, a UAE-based energy firm, said its liquid storage tank at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq was struck by a suspected drone on Thursday evening.

There were no injuries to personnel, but production was suspended temporarily to put out the fire, the company to put out the fire which was extinguished, the company said in a disclosure posted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Friday.

Operations staff are taking all required measures to resume operations as soon as possible, which is expected soon.

Missile attacks had previously targeted the energy firm’s facilities, with multiple incidents reported last year. In June, a small rocket landed near the field, slightly injuring two Dana Gas contractors, while in another incident the same month a second missile attack hit residential facilities. In October, eight Katyusha rockets were fired at the Khor Mor gas field without causing any causalities or damage.

Pearl Petroleum, a consortium Dana Gas and its affiliate Crescent Petroleum, operate the Khor Mor and Chemchemal fields, two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

