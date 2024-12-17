The UAE's ADNOC Gas has appointed a new CEO effective January 1 to lead the company’s growth and decarbonisation strategy.

The company, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi state oil company ADNOC, said its board had accepted the resignation of Ahmed Alebri.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, who has been serving as executive vice president, downstream business management at ADNOC, has been appointed in his place.

She was previously CEO of ADNOC LNG from 2019 till 2022 and, manager of ADNOC’s gas strategy and master planning unit.

Al Nuaimi also sits on the board of ADNOC Offshore and is a director of Emirates General Petroleum (Emarat) and the ADIPEC executive steering committee. She is the chair of the Gender Balance Committee at ADNOC.

Alebri will take on the role of CEO in ADNOC Sour Gas from 1st January 2025.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com