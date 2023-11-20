The UAE’s private utility company Utico has partnered with sustainable energy developer Yellow Door Energy (YDE) to develop a solar plant and a battery energy storage system in Umm Al Quwain, which will generate 4,700 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the recently concluded Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment (WETEX) exhibition in Dubai, where they announced the solar plant will remove 82,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from the environment during the system’s lifetime.

The solar power plant announcement comes close on the heels of Utico partnering with Shandong Tianyi Chemical Corporation of China for a circular economy project to extract industrial chemicals from brine, a first of its kind in the GCC in recycling waste seawater from desalination plants.

