The UAE has signed a collaboration deal with Austria that will help boost hydrogen production and achieve the country’s net-zero emission targets by 2050, according to state news agency WAM.



The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed during the visit of Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, comprises a “permanent framework for collaboration and exchange” in the production, storage, conversion, transport, trade, re-conversion and utilisation of hydrogen energy.



“[The agreement] will build on the strengths of each party and contribute to the UAE’s position as a leading global energy producer,” said Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, who signed the MoU.



According to Elisabeth Köstinger, Austria’s Federal Minister of Agriculture, Regions and Tourism, the UAE offers ideal conditions for green hydrogen production, while Austria has decades-long experience in gas transport, storage and infrastructure.



“We have decided to combine our respective comparative advantages for the greater good,” she said.



(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com