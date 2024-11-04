Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that the UAE plans to invest up to AED200 billion to meet sustainable energy demand over the next six years, aiming to "decarbonise our economy and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."

In his remarks on the occasion of the launch of ADIPEC 2024 today, Suhail Al Mazrouei added that "our efforts to diversify the energy mix and increase reliance on clean energy sources align with our goal of reducing carbon intensity in our oil and gas operations by an additional 25% over the next decade.''

He affirmed that the UAE serves as a model for an ambitious and practical transition to clean energy sources. ‘’We continue to meet today's global energy needs while heavily investing in clean energy systems for the future. We already have significant investments in clean energy projects in operation and others under development,'' he said.