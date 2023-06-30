PHOTO
The UAE on Friday (June 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of July. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by 5 fils per litre from the month of June.
|Category
|Price per litre (July)
|Price per litre (June)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3
|Dh2.95
|5 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.89
|Dh2.84
|5 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.81
|Dh2.76
|5 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh3.70 more than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (July)
|Full tank cost (June)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh153
|150.45
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh147.39
|144.84
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh143.31
|140.76
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (July)
|Full tank cost (June)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh186
|182.9
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh179.18
|176.08
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh174.22
|171.12
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (July)
|Full tank cost (June)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh222
|218.3
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh213.86
|210.16
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh207.94
|204.24
