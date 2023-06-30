The UAE on Friday (June 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of July. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by 5 fils per litre from the month of June.

Category Price per litre (July) Price per litre (June) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3 Dh2.95 5 fils Special 95 petrol Dh2.89 Dh2.84 5 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.81 Dh2.76 5 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh3.70 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (July) Full tank cost (June) Super 98 petrol Dh153 150.45 Special 95 petrol Dh147.39 144.84 E-plus 91 petrol Dh143.31 140.76

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (July) Full tank cost (June) Super 98 petrol Dh186 182.9 Special 95 petrol Dh179.18 176.08 E-plus 91 petrol Dh174.22 171.12

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (July) Full tank cost (June) Super 98 petrol Dh222 218.3 Special 95 petrol Dh213.86 210.16 E-plus 91 petrol Dh207.94 204.24

