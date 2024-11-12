DUBAI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has announced an update to its technical specifications by adopting the latest version of the standards set by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

This initiative aims to enhance indoor air quality for the infrastructure projects implemented nationwide. These standards represent the most advanced international protocols for controlling airborne infectious agents and improving indoor air quality in enclosed spaces.

MoEI highlighted that adopting these standards reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to upholding the highest levels of public health and environmental quality.

As work continues to develop and modernise infrastructure, these standards will play a critical role in ensuring that indoor spaces in government buildings are safe, healthy, and resilient against airborne pollutants.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of these standards, MoEI recently completed the Daba Fujairah Court and Prosecution project, which serves as the first national pilot project implementing ASHRAE Standards 241 and 62.1-2022.

These standards provide comprehensive guidelines to reduce the transmission of infectious air in enclosed environments, a critical measure amid global health challenges. They also offer updated procedures for assessing and improving indoor air quality, enhancing the safety and comfort of occupants across various types of buildings, resulting in significant improvements in air quality and a 35% reduction in energy use for mechanical ventilation systems.

MoEI reaffirms its commitment to widely implementing these standards in all new and existing government buildings in the UAE, positioning the country at the forefront of public health and safety initiatives.

By adopting these internationally recognised standards, the UAE continues to lead in the development of sustainable infrastructure, prioritizing the health of its citizens.