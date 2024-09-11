ABU DHABI - Masdar City today published its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, showcasing significant achievements in sustainable real estate, energy and water conservation, and waste management, emphasising the company's commitment to accelerating the UAE's journey to Net Zero by 2050.

The report details year-on-year progress across key environmental indicators. Home to over 1,000 companies, Masdar City achieved a 30.6% reduction in energy use intensity in 2023 against the ASHRAE baseline, equivalent to eliminating 3,392.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions or removing 807 gasoline-powered vehicles from the road for a year.

Energy use intensity was reduced due to passive design and managing energy performance.

Meanwhile, water conservation efforts yielded an 18.3% reduction in potable water consumption compared to the Estidama PBRS baseline, saving 42,901 cubic metres of water – enough to fill 17.2 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Water usage is reduced by optimising water usage in operations and utilisation of treated wastewater for landscaping purposes.

On the waste management front, the urban development achieved a 57% operation waste diversion from landfill rate through composting and recycling, resulting in the mitigation of 92.4 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Furthermore, construction waste reduction is improved by employing prefabrication and modular design techniques at the design and construction phases.

"We are proud to present Masdar City's 2023 ESG report, which reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable urban development and innovation," said Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City.

"This year, we achieved significant milestones, including a 30% reduction in energy use intensity and the completion of the UAE's first net-zero energy office building. These accomplishments are a testament to our dedication to pioneering sustainable practices that align with the UAE's net-zero by 2050 strategy and our vision to lead the world in climate action and sustainable urban living," he added.

Looking ahead, Masdar City remains committed to advancing sustainability and social initiatives. By 2025, the city aims for a 45% reduction in energy use and improved water use efficiency.

Plans are also underway to expand renewable energy capacity, including developing a photovoltaic plant for Khazna Data Centres, with a capacity of 7MW at its peak. Masdar City will also continue to welcome key stakeholders, organise B2B networking events and give back to the local community through social programmes.