Abu Dhabi - The UAE has launched the world’s largest combined solar power and battery storage project, capable of providing 1 gigawatt (GW) of continuous baseload renewable energy around the clock.

The facility, backed by over $6 billion in capital investment, is scheduled to begin operations by 2027, according to a press release.

Developed by Masdar and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), the project integrates a 5.20GW solar photovoltaic plant.

It includes a 19-gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system, the largest and most technologically advanced of its kind.

The facility also uses AI-driven forecasting, intelligent dispatch, and predictive analytics, setting a new global standard for clean energy.

The initiative will create over 10,000 jobs and cut approximately 5.70 million tons of CO2 annually.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO at Masdar, said: "This world-first project, the largest and most ambitious in Masdar's history, is a blueprint for the world, demonstrating that renewable energy can be dispatched around the clock.”

“By overcoming the challenge of intermittency, we can provide sustainable power to meet fast-growing demand from advancements in artificial intelligence and other technologies,” the CEO added.

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, CEO at Emirates Water and Electricity Company, emphasized: “Abu Dhabi and the UAE are a global hub for artificial intelligence research, innovation, and adoption, and this project will ensure that the energy needs of this key sector are met sustainably, powering the next generation of economic growth.“

Masdar’s global battery storage experience, including projects in the US, the UK, and offshore wind integration, supports the UAE’s goal of achieving 100GW of clean energy by 2030.

