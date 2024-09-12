NEW DELHI - Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) have signed an agreement to exchange expertise and enhance potential cooperation in various fields such as supply chain development, human resource development, provision of nuclear consultancy services, future investment

This agreement marks the first of its kind between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India in the nuclear sector. It represents a significant step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and their efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the energy sector.

The agreement was signed in the Indian capital, New Delhi, by Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India.