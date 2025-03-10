Ankara: Türkiye has significantly increased its domestic oil production, reaching a daily output of 132,000 barrels as of March, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told the semi-official Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

The Turkish minister announced plans to drill 153 new oil wells, primarily in the Gabar region of southern Sirnak province, eastern Van province, and southern Diyarbakir province, along with the areas near the Türkiye-Syria border.

He said the Gabar oil field, discovered in 2021 and recognized as the largest oil find in Türkiye's history, has significantly contributed to the national economy, noting that the regional production now adds 2 billion U.S. dollars annually to the country's economy.

When elaborating on work to enhance Türkiye's natural gas production, the minister said that 7 million cubic meters of natural gas is produced daily from the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, enough to meet the needs of approximately 3 million households.

According to the minister, Türkiye plans to invest 259 billion Turkish lira (approximately 7.11 billion dollars) in the energy sector under the "2025 Investment Program."

For the program, 140.7 billion lira (approximately 3.87 billion dollars) will be allocated to oil and natural gas exploration and production, and 45.8 billion lira (nearly 1.26 billion dollars) will be used to improve natural gas storage and transmission infrastructure, the minister explained.

