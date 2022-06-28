The project "Green hydrogen for sustainable growth and a low-carbon economy in Tunisia" (H2Vert.TUN) was officially launched on Tuesday during a workshop organised in Tunis by GIZ.

This is the first concrete commitment of Tunisia in the field of green hydrogen production.

The project seeks to improve the framework conditions to develop a value chain based on renewable energy for green hydrogen and its derived products in Tunisia.

Commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the project is implemented by GIZ in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy.

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water from renewable energy.

Its main assets are zero greenhouse gas emissions, being a totally clean energy, which is an asset for the decarbonisation of industry in Tunisia, and its flexibility, as it can be stored and distributed on demand, which is an asset for the export market.

The most likely medium-term opportunities for Tunisia are in the fertiliser industry as imported ammonia could now be replaced by green ammonia produced locally from renewable electricity.

The project is built on four strategic components, namely to develop the national strategy for green hydrogen, support the creation of a green hydrogen economy, boost research, training and innovation and set up a Tunisian-Bavarian technology hub for green hydrogen.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).