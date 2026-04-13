The total production of refineries in Oman recorded an increase of 11.1 per cent by the end of February 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that the production of motor fuel rose during last February by 10.8 per cent compared to January 2026.

The statistics showed that the production of regular motor fuel (Mogas 91) rose by 10.3 per cent to reach 2,973,300 barrels by the end of February 2026, compared to 2,694,600 barrels during the same period in 2025, reported Oman News Agency.

Its sales recorded a decrease of 0.8 per cent, reaching 2,539,400 barrels, while its exports also declined by 26.7 per cent to stand at 415,400 barrels.

Production of premium motor fuel (Mogas 95) increased by 11.4 per cent to reach 2,513,300 barrels by the end of last February, compared to 2,256,200 barrels during the same period in 2025, while its sales witnessed an increase of 6.2 per cent to reach 2,348,600 barrels.

Furthermore, the production of gas oil (diesel) rose by 16.5 per cent, recording 12,913,300 barrels by the end of February 2026, compared to 11,081,200 barrels during the same period in 2025.

Its sales increased by 4.5 per cent to reach 2,956,900 barrels, while its exports rose by 24.3 per cent to record 10,688,700 barrels.

Aviation fuel production recorded an increase of 13 per cent, reaching 4,912,700 barrels by the end of February 2026, compared to 4,347,600 barrels during the same period in 2025.

Its sales witnessed a growth of 16.2 per cent to reach 758,100 barrels, in addition to an 11.9 per cent increase in its exports, which reached 4,076,900 barrels.

Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also rose by 11.4 per cent to reach 2,020,300 barrels, compared to 1,813,500 barrels during the same period in 2025.

Its sales increased by 10.6 per cent to reach 694,800 barrels, while its exports recorded a growth of 23.2 per cent to reach 652,300 barrels.

Naphtha production witnessed an increase of 15.4 per cent, reaching 6,545,000 barrels by the end of February 2026, compared to 5,669,700 barrels during the corresponding period in 2025.

Its sales rose by 18.6 per cent, recording 2,446,400 barrels, while its exports increased by 4.7 per cent to reach 4,379,100 barrels.

Meanwhile, the production of other refinery products showed a decline of 3.2 per cent to reach 6,154,000 barrels, compared to 6,356,000 barrels during the same period in 2025.

Its sales also decreased by 10.7 per cent to reach 5,026,500 barrels, whereas its exports rose by 23.8 per cent to reach 2,415,400 barrels.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information also revealed varied performance in the petrochemical sector products in Oman until the end of February 2026.

Benzene production rose to reach 32,300 metric tonnes, compared to 28,700 metric tonnes during the same period in 2025.

Its exports rose by 10.7 per cent to reach 28,000 metric tonnes, compared to 25,300 metric tonnes in the same period last year.

Paraxylene also achieved growth in production to reach 100,400 metric tonnes by the end of February 2026, compared to 89,400 metric tonnes during the same period in 2025.

Its exports recorded a decrease of 12 per cent to reach 10,000 metric tonnes, compared to 113,600 metric tonnes in the same period last year.

Polypropylene production decreased by 9.2 per cent to reach 49,500 metric tonnes, compared to 54,500 metric tonnes during the same period last year.

Its sales witnessed an increase of 47.2 per cent to reach 5,300 metric tonnes, and its exports jumped by 6.9 per cent to reach 41,900 metric tonnes.

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