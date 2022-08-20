Riyadh: Riyadh will host the Future of Desalination International Conference (FDIConf 2022), the first global gathering of its kind that explores the prospects and solutions for the future of water in the world to develop the industry and research and propose sustainable solutions, under the theme “desalination in space”, organized by the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) from 11- 13 September, with the participation by policymakers, innovators, financiers, marketers, operators, contractors, developers, and technology suppliers from around the world.

The conference will see the launch of a set of initiatives and qualitative alliances to enhance water desalination infrastructure during the next decade, namely the World Bank initiative to support investment plans in regulating water desalination, discuss new solutions to find cost-saving opportunities, and invest in unconventional water resources.

This comes in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which inspires the world with its responsible approach to finding modern solutions for energy and climate to participate in efforts to build a sustainable future that reaches zero neutrality by 2060 while committed to accelerating the transition of ideas from innovation in the lab to commercial implementation.

The conference will draw a roadmap for the development of the unconventional water desalination industry until 2030, by examining opportunities to reduce carbon emissions by 50%, develop revenues in the industry, and control the cost of water desalination to reach the world record price of (0.32) dollars per cubic meter.

The conference will take the attendees to the future through the "Desalination Future Dome", which will display the possibility of finding water in space, undersea and floating systems. FDIConf 2022 calls on interested parties to join the global gathering and to be part of its new innovative solutions, via login into the following link: https://exicon.eventsair.com/fdiconf/reg-en/Site/Register.