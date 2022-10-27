Cairo - El Gouna, one of Orascom Development’s fully integrated sustainable towns, arranged a field visit to its solar plant in partnership with SolarizEgypt.

The solar plant covers an area of 245,000 square meters, with investments worth EGP 97 million, producing 14 Gigawatt-Hours (GWh) annually, with ambitious plans to meet demand and achieve environmental sustainability, according to a recent press release.

El Gouna’s solar plant has a 25-year Independent Power Producer (IPP) self-consumption system and a capacity of 7.128 MWp to cover 16% of the town’s needs.

The impact of clean energy generated by the solar plant is equivalent to removing around 1,187 cars off the road for one year, saving 1.007,969 gallons of gas, cutting 7,106.6 kg of carbon dioxide emissions, saving 2,879.7 kg of standard coal, and planting 384.9 trees.

Mohamed Amer, El Gouna’s CEO, said: “Orascom Development has been committed to delivering its vision of creating sustainable, integrated towns for more than 33 years since El Gouna’s inception. With today’s visit, we affirm our commitment to Egypt’s strategy of maximizing the use of renewable energy sources, enhancing the country’s environmental sustainability practices, and adhering to the UN SDGs to guarantee clean energy with affordable prices.”

El Gouna pursues several environmental sustainability initiatives, including using 100% recycled water to irrigate 75% of its gardens and outdoor areas and sorting 100% of its solid waste while recycling 75% of it. An average of 15 tonnes of solid waste is collected daily in El Gouna. Moreover, the town’s 18 hotels have all received the “Green Star Award,” awarded by the Chamber of Hotel Establishments and the Ministry of Tourism & Antiques.

Yaseen Abdel-Ghaffar, Founder of SolarizEgypt, stated: “We are determined to continue pushing for the widespread adoption of solar energy in the Egyptian market and being part of this initiative right ahead of hosting the United Nations Climate Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh to discuss the global environmental agenda and next steps towards achieving sustainable development.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).