Riyadh – HIMA Group, a global independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and rail industries, has established its first facility in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

The inauguration aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy and backs the country’s initiatives in the industrial sector, championed by Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) programme.

Steffen Philipp, Managing Partner of HIMA, said: “Our mission is to support regional goals, develop local talent, and aid in the development of a safer future. HIMA Saudi Arabia will thus stand as a representation of our commitment to the aspirations of the visionary people of Saudi Arabia."

Holding over a century of experience and more than 50 years of certified safety expertise, the group launched HIMA Saudi Arabia to provide the Kingdom with customised solutions that can lower risks, boost efficiency, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

HIMA aims to contribute to crucial IKTVA programme objectives, which include enhancing collaboration, strengthening local supply chain capabilities, and anchoring suppliers across the Kingdom.

Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA, commented: “We will continue to reinvent our offerings and hope to shape a future characterized by collaborative development and transformative safety solutions.”

Andrew Dennant, Vice President of HIMA Middle East, highlighted: “We look forward to leveraging our industry expertise and collaborating with our partners and customers to shape the future of industrial safety across KSA and beyond.”

