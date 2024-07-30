(TAP) - Six memorandums of understanding for green hydrogen production in Tunisia were signed on July 29, 2024 in Tunis, in the presence of Industry, Mines and Energy Minister Fatma Thabet Chiboub.

The agreements were signed by Tunisia and several foreign companies, according to a press release issued by the Industry Department:

-The British and Maltese group holding TUNUR, the Norwegian company Aker Horizons and the Austrian group Verbund.

- The British company Savanah Energy.

- Hydrogène de France.

-The French company Amarenco and the Jordanian company H2 Global.

-The Belgian company DEME Energy.

-The German company Abo Energy.

By signing these agreements, Tunisia seeks to implement the national strategy to develop green hydrogen and its derivatives in Tunisia by 2050, with a view to attracting local investment and exploiting the available industrial and energy infrastructure.

This strategy provides for the production of 8.3 million tonnes of green hydrogen and its derivatives by 2050, including 2.3 million tonnes for the local market and 6 million tonnes for export (with a total investment value of about €120 billion).

